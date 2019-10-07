Acqualina resort & spa offers an intimate elopement on the beach for the most special celebration

Acqualina Resort & Spa, the ultra-luxurious, oceanfront resort set directly on the sand in the heart of Sunny Isles Beach, is Miami’s most stunning location for social occasions, engagements, renewal of vows and weddings. The spectacular seaside resort is offering an intimate elopement for an incredibly romantic ceremony and magical celebration.

Couples can host the wedding ceremony of their dreams on the resort’s Front Lawn where the grass meets the white sand. The venue is one-of-a-kind in South Florida and provides a picturesque setting to say “I do” with natural beauty, elegance and luxury.

The perfect elopement can be as effortless as the couple with a licensed officiant and blue skies and a gorgeous sea background to a more elaborate experience with the resort’s new Elopement Package including a variety options for the most special moment.

Acqualina’s “Elopement Package” includes:

• Luxurious accommodations for two nights

• Private oceanfront ceremony

• Florals and décor

• Small wedding cake

• Champagne toast

• Bouquet for the bride and boutonniere for the groom

• Intimate beachfront dinner for two

• Spa experience for two in Acqualina Spa’s Royal Spa Suite

Acqualina’s on-site wedding specialist, Jessica Roldan, and her knowledgeable team will skillfully tend to every step of the celebration and can tailor the experience based on the couple’s preferences and inspirations.

From a morning beach stroll along the perfect white-sand beach to his and her massages, Acqualina makes an ideal venue for a romantic getaway. Designed specifically with couples in mind, the resort’s classic suite offers exquisite ocean views from every room in the expansive suite and a rose petal turndown, chocolates and celebratory champagne can be arranged by the hotel’s team. The shower, suited for two with dual shower heads, sets the scene for a romantic moment together.

Couples can also enjoy Acqualina Spa’s opulent Royal Spa Suite providing privacy, extravagance and relaxation. A two-hour blissful journey includes a full body exfoliation, body wrap, massage, scalp exfoliation and/or facial. The adults-only swimming pool exudes calmness, serenity, and sophistication. The exclusive environment is ideal for uninterrupted sunbathing or relaxation in the South Florida sun. Private poolside cabanas are also available for couples wishing to elevate the feeling of a retreat even further. A gourmet picnic basket for two bursting with delicious delicacies can be arranged by the hotel’s butler on the resort’s magnificent dunes overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

Savor a taste of Italy with an exquisite three-course culinary experience on the ultra-romantic ‘Romeo and Juliet’ balcony at Il Mulino New York. Guests will delight in tempting entrees, decadent desserts and gorgeous oceanfront views. Alternatively, an intimate beachfront dinner can be enjoyed steps away from the glistening Atlantic Ocean and leave it to Acqualina’s talented chef to create a memorable evening.

Reminiscent of a Mediterranean-style villa, Acqualina is a 98-room seaside haven. Set on nearly five acres and 400-feet of glistening Atlantic shoreline, the ultra-luxury resort will become a picturesque backdrop for indoor and outdoor weddings with a variety of unique settings including poolside cabanas, oceanfront lawns, and Mediterranean-inspired rooms with scenic wrap-around terraces. The resort’s pronounced level of service and exquisite surroundings along with its food and beverage program will create a truly flawless experience.

For further information and to request a quote, please call Acqualina Resort & Spa at 888.201.0724 or visit acqualinaresort.com.