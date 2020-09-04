Acts of Kindness for Aventura Police

The Acts of Kindness continue for the Aventura Police Department as

individuals, companies and restaurants in the greater Aventura community deliver food and gift certificates for Aventura’s first responders. “Each gift, no matter what it may be, is truly appreciated by the men and women who have the safety and security of our residents and businesses first and foremost in their minds and hearts” said Police Chief Bryan Pegues.

Recently, Domino’s Pizza bover a huge order of pizzas, saying, “It’s easy to make a buck. It’s a lot tougher to make a difference. We cannot thank you enough for your service to the community and putting all on the line each and every day. Thank you for accepting our ‘Act of Kindness’ this month! Godspeed!”

If you would like to donate food or gift certificates to the Aventura Police Department, please contact Rita Noa at 305.466.8966 or noar@aventurapolice.com