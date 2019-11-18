AKAM On-Site, Inc., a leader in South Florida’s residential property management industry, has named Accounting and Finance Executive Yolanda López as its Director of Finance.

“Yolanda López is a seasoned accounting and finance executive whose career spans more than 25 years in both public and private accounting,” said Susan Fitch, President of AKAM On-Site, Inc. “Yolanda has strong experience in the property management industry and understands the complex needs of condominium and homeownershomeowners’ associations.”

López’s extensive experience in accounting management includes financial reporting, internal controls and accounts payable. She was formerly Director of Association Accounting for Castle Management Group in Plantation where she managed the operations of the Association Accounting Division including accounts receivable, accounts payable and general ledger departments and was responsible for timely processing transactions and financial statements for a group of 278 homeowner associations. López is a collaborative problem solver with deep organizational skills that has effectively managed large teams.

A Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Florida and a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA), López is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Puerto Rico College of Certified Public Accountants. She holds a Bachelor’s Degreebachelor’s degree in Business Administration, with a major in Accounting, from The University of Puerto Rico.

Founded 36 years ago, AKAM On-Site, Inc. is known for its emphasis on resort-style living, hospitality services and exceptional residential property management in South Florida for condominium and homeowners association clients. The company is highly knowledgeable in the areas of finance, administration, preventative maintenance, staff supervision and emergency response. For more information, visit www.akam.com.