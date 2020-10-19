Annual Chlorine Disinfection of the Water System

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Information about Chlorine Disinfection

In conjunction with the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department, NMB Water will be performing system maintenance involving chlorine disinfection of the water distribution system from November 8-21, 2020. During this time, the Norwood Water Treatment Plant will switch from chloramine to free chlorine disinfection, followed by system flushing through fire hydrants. System disinfection and hydrant flushing will provide for continued high quality water for our customers.

Using this different type of disinfection may be noticeable to people and animals with acute chlorine sensitivities. If you are especially sensitive to the taste or odor of chlorine, keep an open container of drinking water in your refrigerator for a few hours to allow the chlorine to dissipate. Users of home dialysis machines, owners of tropical fish, and managers of stores and restaurants with fish and shellfish holding tanks are advised to seek professional advice as to the method for removing chlorine residuals in tap water during this time.

NMB Water staff working in the community will always wear a reflective safety vest, carry identification, and place signs that work is in progress. If you have any questions about this upcoming maintenance, contact Customer Service at (305) NMB-WATER (305-662-9283).

About NMB Water

NMB Water is dedicated to providing reliable, high-quality water to its customers and protecting and preserving the environment for future generations. Currently, we serve more than 180,000 customers in northern Miami-Dade County including North Miami Beach, Miami Gardens, Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Golden Beach, and portions of unincorporated Miami-Dade County.

To continue to provide best in class service and plan for growth, NMB Water is implementing systemwide improvements to deliver safe and reliable water/wastewater utility service for residents and regional customers.

Working in Your Neighborhood

Location: North Miami Beach, Miami Gardens, Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Golden Beach, portions of unincorporated Miami-Dade County

What to Expect:

As part of chlorine disinfection, NMB Water field teams may be flushing fire hydrants in your neighborhood.

Customers may notice:

• Temporary discoloration of the water, as water rushing out of a hydrant removes rust and sediment particles from pipes.

• Slight chlorine taste and/or odor in the water.

• Slight decrease in pressure when hydrants are being flushed in your area. This water is chlorinated, disinfected, and may be safely consumed.

Schedule: November 8-21, 2020

For more information contact: Customer Service (305) NMB-WATER (305-662-9283)