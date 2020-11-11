Aventura Halloween Recap

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Town Center Aventura Halloween

On October 31, Town Center Aventura hosted a fun, Halloween event for guests of all ages. Families came out in their best costumes to enjoy an afternoon of music, dancing, and games. Kids received goody bags filled with delicious treats – including coupons to Town Center’s newest eateries, Just Salad and Ike’s Love and Sandwiches. Guests were also treated to a complimentary class at Yogasix and kids were invited to visit Code Ninja’s haunted house. Everyone danced until the full moon came out.

Aventura Mall Halloween

Aventura Mall kept the spirit of spooky season alive on Saturday, Oct. 31 with an elaborate, Instagrammable pop-up featuring a grand piano surrounded by an over-the-top Halloween installation and pumpkin display. In addition to a live pianist from the Frost School of Music, guests enjoyed several activations throughout the shopping center, including performances and viral TikTok videos by dancers from Sean’s Dance Factory. Peppermint Park also distributed candy and AMC Theaters hosted a screening of the cult-favorite movie, Hocus Pocus.