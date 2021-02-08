Aventura Hospital and Medical Center celebrates completion of East Tower

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

$60 million investment by HCA Healthcare and HCA East Florida

Aventura Hospital and Medical Center celebrated the completion of its East Tower expansion, a $60 million investment by HCA Healthcare and HCA East Florida with an intimate ribbon-cutting ceremony. The milestone was recognized by City of Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman, Commissioners Dr. Linda Marks, Jonathan Evans and Rachel Friedland with a proclamation proclaiming January 13, 2021 as Orthopedic & Spine Institute at Aventura Hospital and Medical Center Day in the City of Aventura. Also joining the ribbon-cutting ceremony was Jeffrey Scheck, Board of Trustees Chairman; Stacy Roskin, MD, President of the Medical Staff; Barbara Siegler, Board of Trustees; and Ron Wasson, City Manager.

Sixteen-year-old singer Emily Taylor Kaufman, one of the Young Stars Showcase superstar performers, entertained guests before the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The East Tower is a 90,000 square-foot expansion and new home to the hospital’s Orthopedic & Spine Institute. “The additional 60 beds will provide for the elective surgical care needs of orthopedic, spine, neuro and general surgery patients in South Florida and from around the world.”, shared David LeMonte, Chief Executive Officer, Aventura Hospital and Medical Center. As the hospital continues to plan for the future, the three-story East Tower is stressed to expand by an additional seven floors and the expansion provides for Aventura Hospital and Medical Center to offer all-private rooms in its 467-bed facility.

Healthgrades has recognized Aventura Hospital and Medical Center for two years in a row among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery and among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery. Dr. Eric Schiffman, Orthopedic Surgeon, Aventura Orthopaedics, added, “These recognitions are a testament to our commitment to Excellence ALWAYS in every action, every patient, every time. I am honored to be a part of this award-winning hospital that seeks to pursue continued innovation and growth for the benefit of all patients.“

A recent example of the minimally invasive, state-of-the-art technology available at the Orthopedic & Spine Institute is the augmented reality (AR) guidance system that allows spine surgeons to “see through” a patient’s anatomy as if they have “x-ray vision”.

Aventura Hospital and Medical Center is the first community hospital in the Southeast Region and Florida to use the groundbreaking technology. The AR system captures CAT scan images used to create a 3D hologram of the patient’s anatomy. The hologram is then reflected onto the physician’s display headset, correlating directly with what the spine surgeon is tactically performing with his surgical tools.

To learn more about orthopedic and spine care, visit AventuraHospital.com or call 305-682-6677 for a free physician referral.