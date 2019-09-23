Aventura International Film Series kicks off with “In Safe Hands” on Tuesday, October 15

The Aventura International Film Series begins a new season with In Safe Hands on Tuesday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.

The second feature film from actress-turned-filmmaker Jeanne Herry, the film throws the audience deep into the milieu of the French social assistance services where the fate of one baby boy exposes the conflicting conundrums faced by many women – those giving up their babies and those desperate to have their own.

The Hollywood Reporter says the film is “Intelligently observed and backed by a strong cast.” Not rated, this film from France is shown with English subtitles.

The Aventura International Film Series presented by the City of Aventura is hosted by Shelly Isaacs who introduces the film and leads a post-screening discussion. Isaacs is founder, programmer and commentator for South Florida’s popular Café Cinematheque International programs. Isaacs holds a Master’s degree in Media Ecology Studies from New York University, where he served as an adjunct professor in cultural studies. Presently, he teaches foreign language film appreciation in the Lifelong Learning Society at Florida Atlantic University and at Florida International University. He is the film expert for Celebrity Cruise Lines during their annual voyage to the Cannes International Film Festival as well as on other scheduled film-related cruises throughout the world.

Tickets are $12.Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222, or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is located at 3385 N.E. 188 Street in Aventura.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts manages the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, a 14,864-square-foot, 330-seat waterfront complex that hosts performing arts, cultural and educational programming for all ages.