Aventura Mall hosts holiday toy-wrapping event at LEVEL THREE

We’re sure you have seen all the winter holiday decorations and gifts filling the stores, and we know there will be many happy children receiving toys that were on their list for Santa.

However, there are many children who will have very little under their holiday trees, and so the Non-Profits Committee of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce (AMC) and the Aventura Mall are once again working with as Toys of Hope , American Giving Project and International Warehouse Group provide holiday gifts for low-income children.

For the second year, Jay Joel, CEO of International Warehouse Group in New York, son of Aventura’s former Vice Mayor Billy Joel, has had New York’s Toys of Hope and American Giving Project donate over 400 new toys and games delivered to the Aventura Mall to be sorted, wrapped and delivered to local schools, churches and the military. Brandon Stein, STEINLAW, and Chairman of the AMC’s Non-Profits Committee, said, “This year, we’re fortunate to have the Aventura Mall sponsor the beautiful venue, LEVEL THREE, as ‘toy-wrapping central’ for all our wonderful volunteers who spend hours sorting and wrapping the toys, and then start delivering them. Special thanks goes to Toys of Hope and American Giving Project that donate the toys and to Jay Joel and his company, International Warehouse Group, for transporting them from New York directly to the Aventura Mall. I’m so proud of this project, and my entire office is given the morning off to volunteer there.”

For more information, call the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce at 305.932.5334