Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce Board receives update on Tidal Cove at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

By
Community News
-
97
Miami's Community Newspapers

Members of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce (AMC) recently had the privilege of holding their Board Meeting in the private dining room of Corsair at Aventura’s JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa. Jeff Klein, Vice President and Managing Director of the resort, gave an update on Tidal Cove, the amazing new water park that is now a key amenity for hotel guests and members.

