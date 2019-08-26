Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce Board receives update on Tidal Cove at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

Members of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce (AMC) recently had the privilege of holding their Board Meeting in the private dining room of Corsair at Aventura’s JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa. Jeff Klein, Vice President and Managing Director of the resort, gave an update on Tidal Cove, the amazing new water park that is now a key amenity for hotel guests and members.

