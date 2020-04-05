Aventura Marketing Council / Chamber of Commerce Special offers from AMC member businesses

Atlantic broadband launches low-cost internet options and business solutions to keep communities connected during covid-19 crisis Services include free internet for residential customers for 60 days Atlantic Broadband, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, is working to ensure that its customers and the public have access to the internet during the COVID-19 outbreak. New services include the following: • Atlantic Broadband Internet Assist: Atlantic Broadband has introduced “Atlantic Broadband Internet Assist” for a limited time for residents in need in its service areas who do not presently have internet with Atlantic Broadband. The new 15 x 1 Mbps service, normally priced at $9.99 per month plus taxes, will be offered free for 60 days. New Atlantic Broadband Internet Assist customers also will receive free installation and a free modem with the service.

• Atlantic Broadband Business Assist: For Atlantic Broadband business customers that want to supply at home workers with voice and internet services, the company is also introducing a new “Atlantic Broadband

Business Assist Package” which includes 50 Mbps High Speed Internet, a modem, a Hosted Voice Seat, and a Polycom Phone (or equivalent). It is being offered on a temporary basis at the discounted rate of $29.99 (a savings of approximately $100/month off standard prices). • Free Virtual Extension: Recognizing that employees are now in work-from-home situations, Atlantic Broadband will for a limited time allow existing Hosted Voice business customers to add an additional hosted voice seat to their account free. This will provide employees who are working from home a virtual extension to their business phone system. The extension can be used on a smartphone (iOS or Android) or computer (PC/Mac). • Free WiFi Hotspots: Atlantic Broadband has opened up its WiFi Hotspots free to the public. For locations visit: https://atlanticbb.com/my-services/my-account/wifi- hotspots “We know that many people are now working from home or have school-aged children who are now at home and must connect to the internet for online course work,” said Heather McCallion, Vice President of Product and Programming for Atlantic Broadband. “Our new internet offerings are an affordable way for communities to stay connected at this challenging time.” The company also announced other initiatives in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak: