Aventura Waterways K-8 PTSA holds 2020 Family FunFest

Mark your calendars for Saturday, February 22nd when the main campus of Aventura Waterways K-8 Center, located at 21101 NE 26th Avenue, Miami 33180. will be turned into a full day of fun and school fundraising to help re-paint the two school campuses serving 2,000+ students.

There will be food trucks and fun activities for kids of all ages, including inflatables, obstacle courses, face painting and more.

The PTSA (Parent Teacher Student Association) is currently seeking sponsors or contributors to their raffles. From a Title Sponsor at $4,000 to a FunFest Friend for $100, all sponsors and donors are appreciated.

For more information, contact Donna Davidson, PTSA Board Member, at the school: 305.933.5200