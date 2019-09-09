Aventura welcomes two new principals, Anthony Tyrkala and David McKnight

David McKnight, Principal

Don Soffer Aventura High School

On August 19th, the new Don Soffer Aventura High School opened its doors to 200 students starting 9th grade. This was a momentous day as Aventura has long awaited its own high school to bring full-circle the outstanding educational opportunities that the City of Aventura and Aventura-area families had envisioned.

David McKnight was selected as Principal to lead this brand-new, state-of-the-art school.

“It is our mission to support our learners to discover their passions and build a bridge between their rigorous high school experience and future to become impactful global citizens,” said McKnight.

As a 16-year veteran educator, McKnight started his career at Coral Springs Charter School and has served in numerous leadership capacities including Principal at a K-8 and a K-12 charter school, a regional director for South Florida and North Carolina schools, Director of New Schools Opening Team and most recently, Senior Director of Education at Charter Schools USA.

The school will have advisory each week to support college and career readiness as well as social-emotional learning important for students. In addition, the school will offer college level classes with experienced teachers in all content areas. “Students also will be given an iPad with all of their curriculum uploaded to support learning wherever they may be,” said McKnight.

“Serving as Principal of Don Soffer Aventura High School is a great honor,” said McKnight.

“I value the trust and responsibility that comes with this position. Nothing motivates young men and young women more than when learning is valued and encouraged by our school, our families, and our community.”