Boys & Girls Clubs hosts kickoff for gala aboard NCL cruise ship

Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade hosted its VIP “Wild About Kids” Gala Kick-off Party on Sunday, Sept. 8, aboard NCL’s Norwegian Breakaway cruise ship.

Guests enjoyed breathtaking views while indulging in a delicious luncheon. Alex Rodriguez-Roig, president of Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade; Andy Stuart, Gala co-chair and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line, and his wife, co-chair Allison Stuart, conducted presentations. Sponsors were automatically entered into a three-day Caribbean cruise raffle drawing, courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line.

Raul Martinez Jr., district director for U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala, presented Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade with a Congressional Record for the nonprofit’s achievements in the community as one of the oldest child advocacy organizations to provide mentorship and educational advancement for nearly 80 years.

Norwegian Cruise Line, longtime supporter of Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade, will donate its yet-to-launch billion-dollar ship, Norwegian Encore, for the nonprofit organization’s 13th Annual “Wild About Kids” Gala taking place Nov. 16-17. Guests of the gala will be the first aboard Norwegian Encore for this one-of-a-kind, overnight VIP experience.

Proceeds will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s many positive programs including after school programs, homework assistance, computer training, social skills, dance, arts & crafts, professional mentoring and summer and athletic programs for area children who need them the most.

Since first opening its doors in 1940, Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade has been offering hope and a future to thousands of Miami’s children for nearly 80 years.