Campbell Property Management hosting complimentary “Construction & Maintaining Your Common Elements” course for Condo Board Members

This two-part course will help condo board members learn to navigate construction projects at their property and go over maintaining the common elements.

The course, being held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Courtyard Marriott Miami Downtown/Brickell is being sponsored by Campbell Property Management, South Florida’s highest rated community association management company and Siegfried Rivera. Registration for the free event will begin at 10:30am.

The event will run from 11am to 1pm and include two presentations: “Maintaining Your Common Elements” by Evan Bradley from Campbell Property Management and

“Construction – Part One!” by Lindsay Lehr from Siegfried Rivera. There will be brunch served at the event and time to speak with representatives from both companies.

“If you have questions about construction at your condo or maintaining your common elements then this is the course for you to attend, “said Gary Pyott, Campbell’s VP of Operations in Miami-Dade & South Broward.

For more information and to reserve your spot at the event, go to CPMSR.eventbrite.com or call (954) 998-2938. To learn more about Campbell Property Management, visit CampbellMGT.com.