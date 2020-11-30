Celebrate the Holidays with Grammy Winner Nestor Torres at the Monastery

Excitement fills the air as the holidays approach, and folks are looking for a safe and exciting way to celebrate with family, friends, and business associates.

The Ancient Spanish Monastery Foundation presents Latin Grammy Award-winning flautist Nestor Torres on Sunday, December 13th at 7 pm. Outdoor VIP Tickets are available at the Ancient Spanish Monastery located at 16711 W. Dixie Hwy. North Miami Beach 33160 or see the show virtually.

Nestor Torres rhythmic and melodious jazz flute performances are in a class by itself with five Latin and regular Grammy nominations, and one Latin Grammy Award. In addition to 16 solo recordings, Torres’ unique collaborations with diverse artists such as Gloria Estefan, Kenny Loggins, Dave Mathews, Herbie Hancock, and Tito Puente; as well as performances with the Cleveland, Singapore, New World Symphony Orchestras, and others, are testament to his remarkable versatility and artistry.

VIP Tickets are $100 per person for an evening outdoors on the exquisite grounds of the Monastery. You’ll enjoy an open bar, fabulous food, entertainment, and exquisite natural beauty. (Masks, limited seating, and social distance will apply.) Virtual Tickets are $25 for those who prefer to enjoy the show from the comfort of their homes.

RSVP for tickets at www.spanishmonasteryfoundation.com. Sponsorships are also available. Call Marjorie Dean at (305) 610-3567 for additional questions or information.

As the holidays approach, and you plan to see this stirring event, not only will you look forward to enjoying a spectacular evening with Nestor Torres, you will also derive satisfaction knowing your tax-deductible contribution benefits the preservation of the Ancient Spanish Monastery Museum.

Presented with the support of Miami-Dade County Dept. of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, Miami Dade Mayor and Board of County Commissioners. The Ancient Spanish Monastery Foundation is a non-profit 501(c) (3) non-profit public charity.