Celebrity photographer Davide DePas photos his own wedding

Davide DePas has a long list of celebrity clients, from Michael Jordan, Wyclef, Magic Johnson, Samuel Jackson and Prince to Ben Affleck. And when it came time for his own wedding to his beloved Mila, he took on two roles: the ecstatic groom and the photographer!

How, you may ask, could he be in two places at once? Three little words, a camera, a tripod and a timer. With years of experience in photographing weddings, celebrity events and charity galas , Davide knew just how he wanted to frame each photo, considering the lighting, background and all the details that an untrained eye wouldn’t notice, but would be reflected in the quality of each photo.

The newlyweds went right from their vows to see Davide’s mother, Roslyn DePas, at her home to have champagne, their first dance and cake-cutting with her.

For more information, rockloveplay.com; miamiheadshot.com; 305.395.4159