City of North Miami Offers Hundreds of Thousands in CARES Act Funds for Area Businesses and the Workforce

Grants Available to Support Business Recovery, Delivery Services, New Technology, and Medical Certification

Funds Must Be Expended by December 30, 2020

As small businesses and workers continue to deal with the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of North Miami is offering a new round of CARES Act grants totaling $580,000, to help North Miami businesses stabilize, acquire new technology, and cover the cost of delivery services. The City is offering four different types of grants, including three for businesses and one for students to receive specialized infectious disease certification available for low- to moderate-income students. Successful applicants must utilize the grant funds by December 30, 2020. All grant requirements and applications are available on the North Miami website at www.northmiamifl.gov/businessgrants.

Following are the grants being offered to businesses and residents located within City of North Miami limits:

Each Legacy business is allowed up to a $20,000 grant award. The goal is to assist small businesses that have been located in the City of North Miami for at least 15 years by providing short-term working capital assistance.

Each business that’s been in the city for at least a year is allowed up to a $5,000 grant award. The goal is to assist North Miami Businesses by providing short-term working capital assistance, which will cover inventory, supplies and/or services (e.g. daily cleaning, sanitizing, delivery etc.) needed to reduce the adverse economic impact caused by COVID-19.

Each business is allowed up to a $10,000 grant award. The goal for this program is to help small businesses expand their e-commerce market reach by investing in greater hardware and software applications that will allow them to offer their goods and services to an online customer base.

Each business is allowed up to a $10,000 grant award. Provides assistance to offset the cost of courier delivery service with Uber Eats, Door Dash, and other similar services. These delivery services will allow the businesses to increase revenue on takeout sales.

This scholarship will provide low- to moderate-income students who are North Miami residents with a stipend of up to $500 to cover the cost of certification in the specialized areas of medical office administration, infectious disease, health and information technology to eliminate the spread of Covid-19.

North Miami business owners and residents interested in applying for any of these grants are encouraged to do so by visiting www.northmiamifl.gov/businessgrants at their earliest convenience to meet the December 30th expenditure deadline.

For more information on the North Miami CARES Act business grants, please visit www.northmiamifl.gov/businessgrants or contact Stephanie Thomas in the Community, Planning and Development Department at sthomas@northmiamifl.gov.