COMMUNITY ADVOCATE, DR. TISA MCGHEE, LAUNCHES BID FOR COUNTY COMMISSION, RECEIVES ENDORSEMENT FROM BOARD CHAIRWOMAN AUDREY EDMONSON

Barry University Associate Professor, Dr. Tisa M. McGhee, announced today her candidacy for the County Commission District 3 seat being vacated by current Commission Chairwoman Audrey Edmonson, due to term limits.
“As a lifelong and devoted social welfare advocate, I intend to passionately address the economic, social, and collective needs of all of Miami-Dade County, especially the diverse needs of District 3, ensuring all residents have a strong voice in the best interest of the district and our county government,”– declared Dr. McGhee.
“I am ready to bring a fresh perspective and leadership style to tackle the pressing issues affecting our quality of life like, affordable housing, adequate public transportation, high paying, quality jobs for all our residents, safety and climate change.  On a personal note, my candidacy’s endorsement from Chairwoman Audrey Edmonson, one of our community’s most admired and respected public servants, means a great deal to me as it reflects the confidence and trust she has placed in my ability to lead and serve.  Words cannot truly express how grateful and humbled I am to receive her support.” – added Dr. McGhee.
County Commission Chairwoman Edmonson made the following statement following her endorsement of Dr. McGhee’s candidacy for Miami-Dade County Commission District 3:
“Miami-Dade County has faced many issues and challenges, and it continues to do so.  I cannot think of any other individual who is as attuned to the needs of hard working families as Dr. Tisa McGhee.  She is a vigorous public advocate, a tireless and tenacious fighter, and one of the most selfless and caring individuals I know.  There is no doubt whatsoever that she will make a great County Commissioner, and I ask all the residents of District 3 to support her candidacy.” –declared Chairwoman Edmonson.
Dr. Tisa M. McGhee joined Barry University’s Ellen Whiteside McDonnell School of Social Work in the fall of 2010.  She teaches trauma-informed social work practice, social systems, research, leadership, and public policy courses in the Masters in Social Work (MSW) program.  Her practice interests have included her work in child welfare and working with families in trauma.  She leads the innovative “Promoting Wellness in Marginalized Communities” initiative within the school’s Center for Human Rights and Social Justice.  At the core of all of her work: she builds community and systems capability using engaging and empowering techniques.  Dr. McGhee’s degrees include both a B.A.and an M.A. in Psychology, MSW, and Ph.D. with a concentration in macro organizational capacity in Social Work. Dr. McGhee is a member of the National Association of Social Workers (NASW), the Network for Social Work Management, and the Association of Black Social Workers.
District 3 includes the communities of Liberty City, Little Haiti, Overtown, the Upper East Side, Edgewater, Buena Vista, Allapattah, Wynwood, Venetian Causeway, and Watson Island, all located within the City of Miami; Brownsville, Military Trail Park, Biscayne Shores, and Gardens Park areas, the Village of El Portal and the Village of Miami Shores.
She is the wife of Mr. Peter Thomson and the mother of two wonderful daughters – Taylor and Paige McGhee.  Her grandson, Madison, is one of the main reasons she decided to run for office.

