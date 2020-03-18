Corona Virus Meets Its Greatest Opponent

Mobile CO2 Deep Dry Freeze, Clean, Disinfect, Sterilize, Mold Removal, Pathogen and Virus Killing Chamber Tech Hits Market. Miami Mold Specialists, a premier environmental and mold removal services company, announces the launch of a new proprietary invention, an onsite High Tech Organic “super critical” CO2 Deep Freeze dry clean, disinfect, sterilization, mold and pathogen removal chamber: including the devastating Covid19 Coronavirus.

For the last 25 years, the experts at Miami Mold Specialists have provided over 200,000 consultations and mold remediation services for homes, businesses, marine vessels, and facilities across the East Coast of the United States. With evolving environmental conditions constantly sporing up new diseases, this team of specialists have been driven to develop a growing bank of innovative tools, products, and systems to tackle the hidden killers in our surroundings and restore environmental sustainability.

The undeniable reality is that bacteria, viruses, molds, mycotoxins, and fungi live all around us, even within us. When unchecked for too long they often become the inconspicuous spawns of invasive airborne diseases—from aspergillius-induced ABPA, psoriasis and eczema, to respiratory problems, and digestive tract infections caused by micro-fungi. Even more devastating is that despite their necessity, comprehensive solutions for tackling these threats remain scarce; and when they do exist, they are too challenging to be effectively implemented–but fret not!

The unwavering genuine concerns of the team at Miami Mold Specialist have turned this globally-shared distress into a primary duty for the team to resolve; thus leading them to the origination of an across-the-board, clinically tested, eco-friendly (even eco-boosting), bacteria-killing system equipped to decimate any microorganism, microtoxin or spore put through its methodical multi-layered process.

Ingeniously created through the collaborative efforts of the founder of Miami Mold Specialists, Marty Katz and certified environmentalist Dr. Gary Rozen, the labeled ‘CO2 Deep Freeze Chamber’ is more powerful, innovative, and environmentally promoting than any instrument of its kind. In the long run, it is sure to revolutionize the way we think and act in regards to environmental responsiveness and hygiene; in the short run, there is not a single item in the market today more essential to the immediate well being of the global situation than this compact mobilized system.

Non-invasive enough to safely sterilize any one of your favorite cashmere sweaters, this multiplex system has been recognized as the only system powerful enough to freeze blast the world’s latest challenger— COVID-19, aka the coronavirus. In fact, in the last month alone, a shipment of 12 mobile chambers have been made out to a frenzied China in dire need of a rapid, guaranteed solution.

In an interview which recently followed up on the project, Katz stated the following, “The big elephant in the room is not only the travel of people now, but also of goods. If COVID19 can remain active for upwards of 9 days, so rises the mass potential of Coronavirus infected shipments of products and goods getting handled by millions of people every day. Verified systems like our Co2 chamber just so happen to be a perfect solution for extreme situations like this. As much as I hate to say it, and in essence, our technology could help with containing a potential looming doomsday crisis if the report about Covid19 remaining active for as long as 9 days on surfaces is accurate.” Here, Katz is painting a bigger picture to the precision-power of these machines as they have been perfectly designed to tackle nearly any object at almost any level of delicacy that’s been potentially infected with harmful matter.

Operating at arctic Sub-Zero levels that send shock waves of medical-grade sterilization, the technologies utility ranges from standardized hospital sterilization to the high-level defensive force against infectious diseases such as Coronaviruses, SARS, MERS, anthrax, and a myriad of other biological pathogens and viruses. Yet, this is not its greatest achievement.

These resourceful powerhouses wholeheartedly fulfill Miami Mold Specialist’s promise of environmental integrity in a critical way. Not only are they completely solarpowered machines that leave no traces of harmful fumes in lingering air particles, they also discharge a mass of organic probiotics used during the CO2 process. These probiotics are filtered out of the truck at the end of every cycle and are in turn absorbed back into the earth, infusing its surrounding air and terrain with environmentally-enriching compounds.

All-in-all, these Deep Freeze Chambers are single handedly transforming the worldwide approach to aseptic technologies and the international stage’s ability to rapidly respond to lethal situations caused by dangerous ecosystems. With no time to waste given the international climate, Marty Katz and Dr. Rozen are on a relentless mission to put a halt to the invasion of harmful life forms, and this is only the beginning. They are continuously working alongside a group of scientists and engineers from some of the world’s most developed labs in order to increase the accuracy, efficacy, and precision of this ever-evolving technological development which has now entered the global market.

About Dry Freeze Chamber

New To Market, Innovative White Glove Onsite/Mobile CO2 Deep Freeze Chamber Dry Clean and Mold Removal Restoration Services- Recently Launched by Miami Mold Specialists- gently cleans, disinfects, kills, and removes mold, bacteria, viruses, contaminants, etc.

About Miami Mold Specialists

South Florida’s Premier Indoor Air Quality, Environmental Services, and Mold Removal Service ProviderMiami Mold Specialist: High Tech and Eco Friendly Indoor Air Quality, Mold Assessments and Environmental Consulting, 3rd Party “Conflict Free” Mold Testing, Mold Removal and Mold Remediation, Mold Prevention, Radon Testing, Water Damage Control, and Water Protection and Purification Services by Miami Mold Specialist. Multi Certified, Licensed, Bonded, and Insured. Over 30 Years Experience! https://miamimoldspecialists.com