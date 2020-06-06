Coronavirus: Reopening Soon? – PuroClean of Aventura Tips

PuroClean of Aventura is prepared to assist you!

If by any chance, you have the need for Preventive Deep Cleaning or gets to the moment, that a Hazardous cleaning is required, keep in mind that at Puroclean we are completely stocked up with EPA registered and approved Hospital Grade disinfectants against human coronavirus, full personal protective equipment and special spraying devices in order to deep clean the affected areas.

Hope you don’t need it, but just know that if the moment comes we are here to assist you.

Click here or the flyer below to learn more!