Did you adopt your furever pet?

The Humane Society of Greater Miami recently participated in NBC6 and Telemundo 51’s Fifth Annual Pet Adoption Drive as they sought to “clear the shelters”. Miami-Dade Comm. Sally Heyman is a great friend of the Humane Society of Greater Miami as they offered waived or reduced pet adoption fees to help local families adopt a pet. Nationally, more than 250,000 pets have been adopted through the NBC/Telemundo stations’ Clear the Shelters campaign.

“I’m happy to support our Humane Society’s “Clear the Shelters” event. My dog Dali came from the Humane Society. Our home adopts not shops,” said Comm. Heyman.

“We were so excited to be a part of this incredible adoption day yet again,” says Laurie Hoffman, Executive Director at the Humane Society of Greater Miami. “Every year this event literally clears not only our shelter but shelters across the country and finds homes for thousands of homeless pets in need. We could not be prouder to be a part of such an amazing initiative. “

ADOPTION TRACKER: A pet “Adoption Tracker” – posted on ClearTheShelters.com – recorded the total number of pets that are adopted across all participating markets.

SOCIAL: Follow on Twitter @ClearTheShelter. Use the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues to follow the efforts on social media.

The Humane Society of Greater Miami is located at 16101 W. Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach 33160 and can be reached at 305-696-0800