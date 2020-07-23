DiscountMugs.com Creates Small Business Assistance Program

DiscountMugs.com, one of the top promotional product providers in the U.S. created a small business assistance program to assist businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Six diverse businesses were selected in South Florida and awarded a combined $12,000 in customized promotional items from the DiscountMugs.com website. These items vary from face masks, contactless thermometers, hand sanitizer, shirts, coffee cups & mugs, glassware, backpacks and tote bags with their logos.

The six program participants were awarded $2,000 each in merchandise include:

90 Miles Tattoo Studio in Edgewater – “The shop has been open for two years and we recently moved to a new location in Edgewater last December, when the whole pandemic hit Miami. We had only been there for two months at the new location and we had to close for three months. We’re just getting back on our feet, so this program is very helpful,” stated Alejandro Gonzalez, owner of 90 Miles Tattoo Studio.

Latin House Grill in Kendall – “We lost 90% of our business overnight. For a period of three months we have it brought up to 25%. We lost staff and since it’s a family business and we also work with multiple members from both sides, and it’s been hard for the older family members to keep them at home and provide some sort of income for them. We started with outside seating with shades and umbrellas, but the rainy weather did not help. We started going strong on deliveries to sustain the business. We have now incorporated our Fit Meal weekly meal service to supplement business for now. Our goal is to be back on track, hopefully by the end of the year,” stated Michelle & Bella Sanchez, owners of Latin House Grill.

Mimi’s Touch Salon in Coral Gables – “We’ve been at our current location for nine years and have been in business 18 years. The pandemic has truly affected our business and took us by surprise. We spent two months of complete uncertainty. Since opening, we’ve fluctuated from good days to slow days, but we are staying positive and making sure to provide all the possible safety measures for clients. This donation will help us by providing promotional items to give to our clients, plus face masks to provide to our staff and clients,” said Mimi Aguiar, owner of Mimi’s Touch Salon.

Mojo Donuts in Westchester, Coral Gables and Pembroke Pines – Owned by Jimmy Piedrahita, Willie Munoz, and Shawn Neifeld (Mojo Donuts founder), Mojo Donuts prides itself on having the best gourmet donuts in town. They are the first and only donut shop, to be featured on the Food Network’s show Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. “During these times of uncertainty, receiving donations like these means hope to all our staff and their loved ones,” said Jimmy Piedrahita, co-owner of Mojo Donuts.

Topp Cuttaz in Miami Gardens & Miami Lakes – “Topp Cuttaz is one of South Florida’s premier barber, salon and spas. The idea of the business is to bring the feel of South Beach to the hood. It’s perfect for the entire family. We are very grateful for the donation of promotional products as they will help us to regain recognition and boost business in these trying times,” stated Michael Stephens, Owner & Operator of Topp Cuttaz.

Robert Is Here Fruit Stand & Farm in Homestead – Robert Is Here Fruit Stand & Farm is a family-owned and operated fruit stand in Homestead, FL, and the first Florida-based entry into the National Culinary Heritage Register. They specialize in rare and exotic tropical fruits and vegetables, mostly grown in their farms. Although the location started off as a 6-year-old boy and a box of cucumbers located on the side of the road, it has grown into an international landmark equipped with milkshakes, animal farm, play area and picnic tables. “Robert Is Here closed for six weeks due to the pandemic and reopened with drive-thru only services. We are at roughly 60 percent of where we were last year due to the pandemic and the continued impact on our ability to do business as usual. We are now relying on local support, since we have lost all international related business. The donation from DiscountMugs.com will help us to obtain needed wellness items, such as masks, bags and other items that will help us promote our business,” stated Heather Moehling, Director of Marketing.

The Small Business Assistance Program is DiscountMugs.com’s newest initiative to assist the community. The company, based in Medley, FL, previously donated 11,000 face masks to low-income seniors and 500 face shields to first responders.

“We are always looking for ways to help our community. During these unprecedented times, small businesses have been severely impacted. We wanted to help business owners in different communities by giving them the tools and support to assist them in promoting their businesses. Some are even doing giveaways with their items to thank their customers,” stated DiscountMugs.com CEO Sai Koppaka.

