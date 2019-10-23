As we continue the sequence of sold-out events, The Power of The Heels series is excited to present Disruptive Monarchy: Lessons Learned from the Women Behind the Palace Walls, with key-note speaker Katie Nicholl, best-selling British author, biographer and royal correspondent, on the power of women in the monarchy and their global impact on economic, political, and social issues.

Recently, Katie Nicholl has accompanied Prince Harry and Meghan Markel on their ten-day tour in Africa, reporting from behind the scenes and the impact the visit had on the country. By connecting with our expert´s stories, experiences and fascinating examples of women in monarchy we will learn how the royals have shaped our world, our economy, and our vision as well as benefiting an organization that gives back by mentoring and education. Our panel of experts will help enhance the education by sharing their stories on how they invaded “the locker room” as well as a Disruptive Monarchy will take place on October 29, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Level Three, 19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite #2946, Miami, FL 33180 (Adjacent to the Aventura Mall, across from the Apple store).

To register, click here. Limited seating.

About The Power Of The Heels: A women’s club designed to give tangible benefits as well as invaluable information and support while belonging to a diverse group of mentors, entrepreneurs, and disruptive thinkers. 2019 and beyond, women are the link who will unite business, trade, technology, research and the overall economy. Our mission is to unite women’s organizations rather than compete against each other. Through our POTH series of sold-out events such as “Disruptive Marketing: For Women Who Dare to Think Different” and “Disruptive Summer: For Women Who Dare to Live Well” we seek to promote women’s empowerment, insightful collaboration, and meaningful education.