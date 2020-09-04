Divieto Ristorante in Aventura Mall welcomes guests to inside dining

At last!! Diners in Miami-Dade County can enjoy their favorite meals inside their favorite restaurants, thanks to the ‘flattening the curve’ of COVID-19. Divieto Ristorante in the Aventura Mall joined the many hundreds of restaurants in the county who were previously able to offer only take-out, delivery or outside dining as per health protocols.

On August 25th, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez gave diners another option when he lifted the ban on indoor seating. Although patrons will still need to wear their masks until they are served a meal or a drink, and air conditioning must be on all the time along with keepings windows and doors open, restaurants can now move up to 50% capacity and accommodate up to six people per table.

Longtime fans of Divieto, Italian for prohibition, can now enjoy their favorite dishes in air-conditioned comfort inside their beautiful 20s era themed dining room. Their ultimate table-side experience, Ruota Di Parmigiano, features creamy fettuccine Alfredo tossed in a Parmigiana-Reggiano wheel to give it an extraordinary and rich flavor. their ultimate tableside.

First-timers are pleasantly surprised when they see a casual dining venue inside a mall that offers the quality and service you would expect from a fine dining venue with classic Italian favorites and a touch of American flare.

Divieto Ristorante, located inside the Aventura Mall, 19575 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura 33180; 786-786.7807; divietoristorante.com