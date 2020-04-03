Divieto Ristorante Invites you to be part of the initiative FEED THE FRONTLINES Miami

1 of 4

The COVID-19 pandemic has shut down many of our local restaurants while healthcare professionals continue to work on the frontlines to keep us all safe. Sponsored by your generosity, Feed the Frontlines Miami supports Divieto Ristorante and other Miami restaurants by creating opportunities for their employees to prepare and distribute free meals for hospital workers around our city.

By purchasing meals through Feed the Frontlines Miami, www.feedthefrontlinesmiami.org you will help fuel the extraordinary efforts of our city’s healthcare workers while also supporting our local restaurants and their employees. With your support, we hope Divieto Ristorante – along with other local restaurants who join this effort – will see the other side of this crisis.

“Our three restaurants has been serving the greater Miami and Estero since 2012, and Aventura Mall since 2019, always committed to helping our communities by supporting local schools, non-profits and charitable organizations with food donations for their events and outreach efforts. Today, with the COVID-19 health crisis in hand, there isn’t a more deserving and heroic crowd than the frontline health staff who’ve been working around the clock to diagnose and treat individuals impacted by the virus—often at great risk to their own personal health, said Santiago Lopez, CEO of Divieto Ristorante.

That is why we’ve joined efforts with Feed the Frontlines NYC, an initiative by NYC restauranteur Luca Di Pietro that delivers dinners to the hardworking ER staff at NYU Langone (as seen in Fox News, CBS and the New York Times) and launched Feed the Frontlines Miami to get generous contributors to buy meals from Divieto Ristorante and other restaurants to be delivered directly to health workers at hospitals. This community effort will enable us to provide healthy meals for Miami health workers while enabling us to keep some of our employees working for a greater cause.

Divieto Ristorante has the team, production capacity, delivery capability and safe handling procedures to execute. All the meals at Divieto Ristorante are prepared in accordance with Department of Health guidelines for hygiene and safety. Each medical professional will receive an individually packaged meal and a wrapped set of utensils with napkin. Deliveries will be made outside the hospital premises, for the safety of our staff and yours.

We hope you will join us in this effort to keep Miami healthy and well fed. If you are able to, please consider purchasing meals through Feed the Frontlines Miami. You can participate with one meal or with many, there is not minimum or maximum amount. Help us to help them with your contribution through the website www.feedthefrontlinesmiami.org