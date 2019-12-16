Divieto Ristorante opens its doors in Aventura Mall

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Divieto Ristorante proudly opened the doors to its third location in Aventura Mall, offering locals and visitors from around the world a unique culinary take on Italian-American fusion cuisine, in a fun and family friendly 1920’s décor.

After positioning itself among the most loved and visited Italian restaurants in both Doral and Estero, Divieto Ristorante now brings to Aventura Mall its 70+ dishes that have earned it fame and renown, including its signature Routa di Parmigiano – fettuccine Alfredo finished in a wheel of imported Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, prepared by the guest’s tableside by a trained “ruotero” – a visual treat sure to win over your palate.

The investing partners at Divieto Ristorante spared no expense in the design, buildout, and décor of Divieto Ristorante at Aventura Mall to replicate the original Divieto’s style true to its name which means ‘prohibition’ in Italian. Each and every detail was carefully chosen to recreate the Italian – New York ambiance of the 1920’s, a time when Italian cuisine established itself as the second most loved among Americans and which served as inspiration for Divieto

With 4,500 sq. ft. of dining area spread through its main dining room, bar area, terrace and private dining space, Divieto Ristorante at Aventura can seat and flawlessly serve up to 300 patrons with the help of its 100 employees thoroughly trained to offer a dining experience to meet every guest’s needs, from a weekend family dinner or happy hour with friends, to a corporate holiday event or a graduation celebration.

Its delicious food, original cocktails and best in class service make Divieto Ristorante at Aventura Mall (19575 Biscayne Blvd, # 375 next to Nordstrom) a special culinary experience unlike any other.