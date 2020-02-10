Don Shula Cocktail Gala

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

To kick-off the long-awaited Miami Super Bowl LIV weekend, Warren Henry Auto Group hosted a private evening with legendary Miami Dolphins Head Coach, Don Shula, other notable athletes, and fans alike at the new state-of-the-art 800,000 square foot Warren Henry Auto Headquarters in North Miami. Celebrating 100 years of NFL history and Super Bowl LIV, the Warren Henry Auto family honored Coach Shula, winner of two Super Bowl victories and the only perfect season in NFL history, with a commemorative award presented by President and CEO of Warren Henry, Warren Zinn, and CFO, Erik Day.

Attendees included former Dolphins players under Coach Shula and another Miami sports legend, former Heat player and current philanthropist/entrepreneur, Alonzo Mourning.

Shula was in great spirits, laughing and taking photos with ‘Phins fans of all ages. Guests enjoyed music, cocktails, and bites from bar taco and Ruth’s Chris Steak House, among others.

