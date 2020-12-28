Entourage Expo : Timeless “Made in Miami for Miami Artists”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Entourage Expo is “Timeless”. Completing yet another successful season even through the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Entourage Expo cast made history. On Saturday, October 25th, the season 5 cast premiered their “Timeless” virtual production on their website www.entourageexpo.com. Miami stood still as the opening performance choreographed by Anita Hope, Ballet Mistress of Diva Arts Dance Studio featured season 5 artists, Kyon Daniels and Ashanti Miller captivated the audience as they performed to India Arie’s “Prayer for Humanity”. At a time where masks have become the new norm, this piece sent electric vibes of peace. The finale of the Grammy Award winning song, Stand Up originally performed by Cynthia Erivo for the motion film, “Harriet” and choreographed by Eulyce Eason, Director of Dance at The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center left the audience speechless. Other season 5 artists included Gaby Alegro and Jerryca Jean, along with Ciara Hutchins, Kyon along with returning artists Dashawn Howard (Season 2), Odaysha Goodman (Season 3), and Shannon Reid (Honorary Member) took the stage collectively and expressed extreme emotion through dance as lead vocalist, Jasmine Murray mesmerized the viewers with her sultry and powerful voice. The seven feature artists rehearsed relentlessly virtually for 5 months receiving one on one private vocal lessons, group choreography lessons, music industry workshops, radio interview with WMBM Gospel AM 1490, and even completed their own virtual concerts. Choreographers Eulyce Eason, Dance and Anita Hope both gave countless hours to training the artists for the grand opening and finale. Returning artist, Ciara Hutchins (Season 1) powerfully rendered, “Black Girl Magic” originally performed by the cast of Empire along with background dancers and Instagram sensations, Bianca Robinson, and Kartika Ings. The youngest artist of this season’s cast, 16-year-old Aristide Reinoso wowed the audience with his greens screen performance as he performed Musicsoulchild’s hit single, “Love”. Visionary/Director Zipporah Hayes even took the stage delivering a star-studded performance of the late Whitney Houston’s, “Higher Love”! Stay tuned as there is more to come as Season 6 approaches with virtual open auditions starting in January 2021.

There’s another replay on Christmas Day, December 25th at 8 pm. All access will be granted at www.entourageexpo.com until January 1st, 2021.