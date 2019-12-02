Exotics On Las Olas 2. Automotive Event Showcase

1 of 6

More than 40,000 auto enthusiasts from around the globe came out to rev their engines at the second Annual Exotics on Las Olas Automotive Showcase, which featured 300 of the rarest, most luxurious, and coveted automobiles from around the world on Las Olas Boulevard on November 10, 2019. In honor of Veterans Day, a portion of all event proceeds benefited the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund, a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide emergency financial support to qualified disabled post 9/11 veterans. “It was fantastic to see car enthusiasts and the public get up close and personal with this curated collection of cars and have the opportunity to interact with car collectors and innovators in auto craftsmanship,” said Floyd Rag, Founder, and Events Director of Exotics on Las Olas. “I’m thrilled with the turnout at Exotics on Las Olas2, where we showcased some of South Florida’s rarest vehicles, I cannot wait until next year!”

Opening ceremonies included the National Anthem played by local saxophone sensation, Jon Saxx, a military color guard flag presentation and a Coast Guard helicopter flyover. EOL was produced in conjunction with the Florida Exotic Car Weekend, which started the weekend on Saturday at Supercar Saturdays Florida at the Shops of Pembroke Gardens Car Show, sponsored by Lamborghini Broward. Police escorted the exotic automobiles to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino with 150 exotic cars taking over the streets and lunch was at Abika poolside restaurant and poolside lounge.

Among the vast array of cars on display during EOL 2019 were a Bugatti Veyron, Bugatti Chiron, McLaren Senna, Ferrari Enzo, Ferrari LaFerrari, Ferrari 330, Ferrari F40, F12TDF, 488 Pista, Spider, Challenge, F1 Race car, Koenigsegg, Ford GT, Lamborghini Aventador SVJ63, and Pagani. In addition to the incredible exposure for the sponsors, participants and the community, an extremely strong economic impact is still being tallied. During EOL 2019, three collectors bought $20 million in cars.

Exotics on Las Olas is sponsored by the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Las Olas Association. EOL 2019 event sponsors included Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale, Lamborghini Broward, McLaren Palm Beach, Holman Lauderdale Imports Rolls-Royce, Holman Lauderdale Imports Aston Martin, Fort Lauderdale Collection, duPont Registry, Koenigsegg Florida, Cirrus Aircraft, The Creative Workshop, TR3 Performance, and Haute Auto, Capital One, South Florida Luxury Guide, Excel Auto Red Bull, iHeart Media, and Hagerty. ###

Approved photos available for editorial use, courtesy of Exotics On Las Olas are available at the following: https://fil.email/AjxzBozk *EDITORIAL NOTE: Interviews are available upon request with Floyd Rag, Founder and Events Director of Exotics on Las Olas. Please contact Floyd Rag at exoticsonlasolas@gmail.com or via cell at (305)761-2929