Families enjoyed Halloween at Town Center Aventura

On October 31, Town Center Aventura hosted a fun, Halloween event for guests of all ages. Families came out in their best costumes to enjoy an afternoon of music, dancing, and games. Kids received goody bags filled with delicious treats – including coupons to Town Center’s newest eateries, Just Salad and Ike’s Love and Sandwiches. Guests were also treated to a complimentary class at Yogasix and kids were invited to visit Code Ninja’s haunted house. Everyone danced until the full moon came out.

Town Center Aventura is located at 18701 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura, FL 33180. For more information, call 305-937-6200 or visit www.towncenteraventura.com.