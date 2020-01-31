FEDERATED REPUBLICAN WOMEN OF NORTH DADE HOST REPUBLICAN UNITY PICNIC

On Sunday, February 23, Republicans from across the state will gather for a Sunday between 11am and 3pm at Tropical Park. The family-friendly event will include a carousel, bounce house, and other fun activities for children, and will offer an opportunity for casual interaction with elected officials and candidates and media personalities.

“We are really looking forward to getting together with friends who share our political views in a casual setting,” said President Maricel Cobitz. “It will be a pleasure to shed our business suits and instead wear t-shirts and shorts for a change.”

The event is intended to offer voters the opportunity to meet officials in advance of campaign season to enable them to learn about their views. Candidates will also have the option to recruit valuable volunteer assistance at the picnic.

The Federated Republican Women of North Dade, is a group chartered under the National Federation and Florida Federation of Republican Women. It has been recognized for its outstanding performance in recruitment of members and hosting educational events with the national Diamond Award and Florida’s Best Chapter Award. The club’s leaders were recently invited to the White House in gratitude for their efforts.

The goal of the FRW of North Dade is to inform the electorate through political education and activities, disseminate information to all members, increase the effectiveness of women in the cause of good government through active participation, facilitate cooperation among Republican organizations, to promote Republican principles and Candidates in all elections including non- partisan elections, and support the election of the Republican Party’s nominees.

President Cobitz said, “We hope that people will enjoy spending an afternoon with like-minded citizens and feel proud to be a part of the GOP, which is leading our state and nation.”

For more information on the picnic or membership, visit www.frwnd.org or call 786-265-9990. Also send an email to admin@FRWND.org.