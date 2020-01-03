From Haifa to Havana

David Broza, one of Israel’s most important recording artists, brings the full spectrum of his work to this amazing production with his Cuban band TRIO HAVANA, and special guests.

Performing with Broza on stage is the TRIO HAVANA, including MANUEL ALEJANDRO CARRO aka MANNYA – Cuban-born singer-songwriter and master percussionist with a style firmly rooted in Latin Pop, YUNIEL JIMINEZ “ELGUAJIRO” – master tres guitar player from Santa Clara, Cuba, JORGE BRINGAS – renowned bassist from Havana, Cuba, who played previously with Albita Rodriguez and the late Celia Cruz.

Joining TRIO HAVANA is ITAI KRISS – dubbed one of the most exciting new flutist-composers on the Cuban music scene, with an eclectic style infused with jazz, Latin and Middle Eastern sounds – and special guests include flamenco singer and flute player ALFONSO CID from Seville, Spain and renowned flamenco dancer and international performer XIANIX BARRERA.

From his whirlwind finger picking to flamenco percussion and rhythms to a signature rock and roll sound, David Broza’s charismatic and energetic performances have delighted audiences throughout the world. Raised in Israel, Spain and England, Broza has performed worldwide since 1977, when his song “Yihye Tov” first hit the airwaves, promoting a message of peace. David Broza is known for his commitment and dedication to several humanitarian projects, especially a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through dialogue, culture, music and tolerance.

Sunday, January 12th, 8:00pm

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

3385 NE 188th St, Aventura

$45-$100

https://www.aventuracenter. org/events/detail/david-broza- and-friends

