Hampton Inn Hallandale Beach/ Aventura hosts OneBlood blood drive

The Hampton Inn by Hilton Hallandale Beach/ Aventura recently hostes OneBlood blood drive as part of Turnberry’s community driven business initiative Infinite-T. Donations were made by staff, guests and other business associates. According to OneBlood, each whole blood donation has the potential to save up to three lives. Turnberry strives to make an impact in the local community and is committed to supporting high-impact initiatives and organizations.

For more information visit www.hilton.com/en/hampton/ or call 954-874-1111;www.oneblood.org/host-a-blood-drive/

