HCA EAST FLORIDA ANNOUNCES GRANTS TO AID IN COVID-19 RELIEF EFFORTS

Miami-Dade and Broward County community partners receive funding for coronavirus response

HCA East Florida Division, an affiliate of HCA Healthcare, is excited to announce $150,000 in grant support to the United Ways of Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The HCA Healthcare Foundation, the philanthropic arm of HCA Healthcare, will provide more than $1 million in grants to local community organizations to aid in COVID-19 relief efforts nationwide.

“Our community is joining together to respond to the coronavirus pandemic in remarkable ways,” said Charles Gressle, president of East Florida Division. “We are proud to support the food banks and emergency responders that are working hard to address the needs of our community.”

The one-time grants of $50,000 and $100,000 have been distributed to community partners that are focused on the COVID-19 emergency response and food banks, including:

United Way of Miami-Dade received a $100,000 grant to support the Miami Pandemic Response Fund

United Way of Broward received a $50,000 grant to support the COVID-19 Campaign

“With 59% of our community’s households already struggling to make ends meet before the pandemic, support from corporate partners such as HCA Healthcare is more critical than ever before,” said Maria C. Alonso, President & CEO of United Way of Miami-Dade. “The Miami Pandemic Response Fund is providing much needed emergency assistance to help our residents with rent/mortgage, food, medication and utilities as well as issuing micro-grants to small businesses.”

HCA East Florida has historically supported Step Up For Students, a program created to help alleviate the enormous educational challenges faced by children in low-income Florida families. In 2019, HCA East Florida contributed $27 million to the Step Up for Students program, which funded nearly 4,000 scholarships.