Healthy start coalition of miami-dade responds to the covid-19 pandemic by supplying masks to all doctors, nurses, and midwives who serve pregnant women

With over 2,500 births per month in Miami-Dade County, the safety of this vulnerable population is critical

In the continued mission to ensure healthy outcomes for new moms and their babies, the Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade (HSCMD) is supplying FDA approved cloth masks to approximately 350 prenatal care providers in Miami-Dade County, for their patients and staff. The cloth masks were provided by the Florida Department of Health (FDOH).

The HSCMD is distributing an estimated 50,000 cloth masks, which they are making available to their OB/GYN partners, while supplies last. This effort supports the health and safety of pregnant women, new moms, and continues to emphasize the importance of Healthy Start prenatal risk screening for every pregnant woman.

“We welcome the partnership of the Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade as we ensure healthy outcomes for new moms and their babies. We thank the Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade for their partnership in distributing face coverings to their OB/GYN partners for their clients and families to help mitigate the transmission of COVID-19, stated Yesenia Villalta, DNP, MSN, APRN Administrator/Health Officer for the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County.”

“Miami-Dade County averages approximately 50,000 pregnancies each year, and as part of our ongoing efforts to encourage prenatal screenings, this mask distribution is essential,” said HSCMD CEO Manuel “Manny” Fermin. “We are very excited to be working with the frontline healthcare workers in making certain that this at-risk population is able to take all the precautions necessary to maintain their safety during this incredibly difficult time.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, cloth face coverings are a critical preventative measure. All people 2 years of age and older are encouraged to wear cloth face coverings in public settings and practice social distancing. Cloth face coverings should NOT be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

Because COVID-19 can be spread by people who do not know that they are infected, it’s important for everyone to wear cloth face coverings in public settings.

The Florida Department of Health, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, works to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts. To learn more, visit http://www.floridahealth.gov/.

About the Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade

The Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade (HSCMD) is a community-based non-profit organization statutorily designated and funded by the State of Florida Department of Health (FDOH) and the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) to serve as Miami-Dade County’s prenatal and infant care coalition. HSCMD partners with local community-based organizations and healthcare professionals to plan, coordinate and provide high quality health and education services to women of childbearing age, children from birth to age three, and their families. For more information, visit www.hscmd.org as well as following us on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and updates.