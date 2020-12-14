Holidays at Acqualina

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

With the season of giving upon us, bestowing a gift of beauty and wellness is the ultimate holiday present for your loved one. At Acqualina Spa located in Sunny Isles Beach, the ESPA skincare, bath and body and homecare collections make exquisite gifts. The Acqualina Spa gift card is a wonderful way to treat a special person in your life to a luxurious escape of pampering and relaxation.

It’s also the perfect time to take a moment to relax and disconnect this season. Treat yourself to the new Targeted Recovery Treatment at Acqualina Spa. The treatment is designed for overall wellness and helps the body with physical recovery. The treatment uniquely combines a tissue warming session with the Hypervolt tool followed by deep massage techniques on specific areas of concern using the ESPA warming Fitness oil and ends with a Cryo T-shock session to heal the muscles. Working specific muscles groups of the upper back, lower back or legs, this deeply therapeutic treatment will bring relief to deep seated tensions. Plus this month, you will receive a holiday ESPA gift bag when booking this new treatment. Acqualina Spa by ESPA is located at 17875 Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. Hours of operation are Monday through Sunday from 9:30am to 6pm. For reservations, visit acqualinaresort.com or call 305.918.6844.

Il Mulino New York, perfectly situated in the Five-Star Acqualina Resort, invites you to bid farewell to 2020 and welcome in the New Year at their spectacular, award-winning restaurant. Spend the evening savoring Chef Michele Mazza’s specially curated, four-course dinner menu accompanied by a premium open bar. With lavish cuisine, top shelf cocktails, and live music from 8:30pm to 1:00am, this gorgeous setting will make you wonder, are you ringing in the New Year in Miami or in Italy? Why not both? The sky’s the limit for the year ahead. $495 per adult, premium beverages included and $395 for juniors ages 14 to 20 and $250 for children ages 3 to 13 (tax and gratuity not included). Reservations begin at 8:30pm. To reserve your table, please call 305.466.9191.