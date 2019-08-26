At a time in America when division in politics, bickering and name calling raises eyebrows, the Social Citizen’s of Southeast Florida came together in the name of patriotism with a recently hosted luncheon that featured veteran guest speakers.

As members sat down to lunch at Moe’s Bagel & Deli, a mainstay meeting place in Aventura, Dennis Stubbolo, president, Social Citizens, educated the group on the Honor Flight South Florida trip that sponsored seventy five veterans from WWII, Korean War, and Vietnam War who traveled to Washington D.C.

“As a veteran from the 1960’s, the Honor Flight was amazing. We boarded Spirit Airline. Two fire trucks sprayed arches of water on the plane before take-off, considered a sign of respect, honor and gratitude. In Washington D.C., we saw many of the war memorials that inspires patriotism and reflection of those who made the greatest sacrifice for this country,” said Stubbolo.

“While in the Capitol, Guardians of the Honor Flight escorted the veterans throughout the day. When we returned to Fort Lauderdale, hundreds of individuals cheered the vets as we walked through the airport. This was emotional part of an once-in-a-lifetime trip,” added Stubbolo.

The Social Citizens is a friendly club that offers members the opportunity to socialize, enjoy dining and experience thought provoking cultural trips. Everyone is invited to join and for more information call Dennis at: 305-936-0986.

As a former veteran and benefactor of the Social Citizen’s, the Hon. Norman Edelcup was pleased to have the guest speakers tell their military stories and paid homage for their service and country’s history.

The Vietnam War was one of the most controversial that really tore apart society. Former Captain Kenneth Sampson was a Strategic Air Command B-52 bombardier and navigator who saw his share of military action. As the keynote speaker and longtime Floridian, he enlisted in the Air Force in 1957 and spoke about his tour of duty in Vietnam where he flew hundred of combat missions.

Veteran Bill Simpson spoke with admiration of Captain Sampson and the other veterans; however, when the Vietnam servicemen returned to the states, they were not treated with the same respect in contrast to other veterans from previous wars.

Members and guests where educated from the men who serve this great county whether with honored duty or conflict. This event emphasized genuine patriotism and not politicized patriotism.

