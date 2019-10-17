JCS Celebrates 100 years of Community-wide impact with a 1920s inspired Kick-off Gala & Celebration

Jewish Community Services of South Florida ( JCS) is one of the oldest, largest and most respected human service agencies in Miami, serving everyone regardless of race, religion, age or sexual orientation.

Hop into our time machine and get ready to kick-off a celebration that only comes once every 100 years, JCS’ Centennial! Dress in 1920’s inspired attire and join us for a roaring 20’s themed evening. Guests will enjoy cocktails, gourmet food stations, and live entertainment, all invoking the 1920’s.

Location: Paradise Plaza (Design District) | 151 Northeast 41st Street Miami, FL 33137

Date: Saturday – Nov 9, 2019

Time: 7:30 pm to late

Tickets: https://jcsfl.org/roaring-20s-tickets/

“Since 1920 JCS has been committed to helping transform people’s lives for the better. Generations of children, families and elderly have depended on us, and we have always adapted to the challenges we faced as a community such as world war, hurricanes, influx of new immigrants and the boom and bust cycles of South Florida. 100 Years of Care, 100 Years of Compassion, 100 Years of Community – that’s JCS” said Abe Rudman, JCS Chairman of the Board.

JCS impacts our entire community regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, national origin or sexual orientation:

JCS 211 Miami Crisis & Information Hotline

91,216 Calls, texts and chats answered

103,419 referrals for service to 500+ agencies that improve – and save – lives

JCS Kosher Meals on Wheels

216,000 meals delivered to homebound seniors in Miami-Dade

JCS Behavioral Health

10,000 counseling sessions conducted by JCS therapists, assisting more than 800 people of all ages

JCS Holocaust Survivor Support Services

600+ Survivors receive comprehensive services to ensure independent living

JCS Youth & Family

316 LGBTQ youth receive support and counseling in collaboration with 25 schools in Miami-Dade county

JCS Kosher Food Bank

380 families and nearly 100 Holocaust survivors provided with supplemental food