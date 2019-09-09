JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa …Paradise is where you make it”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Those of us who live and work in Aventura have watched with pride the continual transformation of this iconic Aventura resort.

In late 2018, the resort raised the JW Marriott flag to become the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa. There is a long and fascinating history to the resort, full of VIPs, celebrities and star-studded events. The story began in 1967 when developer Donald Soffer and his associates purchased 785 acres of swampland, and with George Berlin as the “face of Turnberry Associates”, the vision began for creating a master-planned community eventually known as Aventura.

Don Soffer’s legendary photos on the golf course and dining with friends from the worlds of international entertainment and sports can be found in the elegant new lobby of the completely renovated resort. The renovations include a new luxury 16-story Orchid Tower adding 325 spacious new guest rooms and a spectacular new Conference Center. The Conference Center offers over 69,000 square feet of event space, 39 event rooms, 15 break-out rooms with their Majestic Ballroom at 24,336 square feet.

This past spring, the resort’s eagerly- awaited Tidal Cove, a world-class water park, opened with a 60-foot water slide tower featuring seven water slides, a 4,000-square-foot kids pool with an aquatic play structure, the nation’s first-ever FlowRider® Triple surf simulation and an additional VIP Oasis pool. The state-of-the-art outdoor recreation area added five acres of pool deck to the resort.

The resort is also the home of âme Spa & Wellness Collective. âme features an expansive range of treatments with some unusual options like the Spa Wave, where a water-filled massage table with acoustic waves gives the feeling of floating. Before and after treatments, wet areas have spa showers, steam and Himalayan Salt rooms. âme also offers a 3,600-square-foot state-of-the-art gym featuring the latest technology of Life Fitness cardio and Insignia Collection weight training, an array of fitness classes and personal training.

There is no doubt that resort guests enjoy this 300-acre tropical oasis, a 36-hole championship golf course, award-winning dining with Bourbon Steak, Corsair, Soff’s Bar, all the new restaurants at Tidal Cove Waterpark and the luxury of âme. But they also enjoy shopping at the Aventura Mall, just across the street and visiting other parts of the city to shop and eat. The economic impact hasn’t been tallied yet, but it is significant for our entire community.

Jeff Klein, Vice President and Managing Director for the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, said, “We are proud to have such a well-rounded and highly-accredited staff at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry to deliver personalized service, while offering a luxury experience.”