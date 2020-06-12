JW Marriott Turnberry Resort welcomes back guests

Under the guidance of the CDC, local government and health officials, the iconic JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Aventura has started welcoming guests. An extensive, multi-point safety and sanitization program – encompassing social distancing, temperature checks, frequent sanitization and more – has been instituted to ensure the safety of its guests, members and associates. JW Turnberry’s award-winning championship golf course is open to members and resort guests and the resort’s acclaimed dining destination BOURBON STEAK is open to the public, as is Starbucks.

Also, now open – a coveted amenity for members and resort guests, Tidal Cove waterpark – accessible to the public via resort day memberships. “With summer fast approaching and many camps canceled or postponed, Tidal Cove offers parents a safe, exciting option for family entertainment,” remarks Jeff Klein, Vice President and Managing Director of JW Turnberry. “We’ve gone above and beyond CDC guidelines with staff training and investment in screening and sanitizing equipment to create a fun, worry-free experience for guests.”

Encompassing five acres of pool deck, the sprawling water park, a USA Today 2020 10 Best Readers Choice Award recipient, boasts a 60-foot tower with seven water slides, a 4,000-square-foot kids pool with an aquatic play structure and the first-ever FlowRider® Triple surf simulation pool in the nation. Open daily from 9 AM; resort day membership is priced at $65 per person Monday through Thursday; $85 per person Friday through Sunday. As a special treat for local Aventura residents, Tidal Cove is offering a more affordable option to those sharing its same zip code. Use code “AVENTURA” to save 20% on entry at tidalcovemiami.com