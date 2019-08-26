Kiwanis Backpack Giveaway

Good vibrations could be felt at the annual Kiwanis Club of Northeast Miami-Dade backpack giveaway program. For more than 25 years, the Kiwanis have hosted this charitable event for the community.

This family affair recently took place at Walmart in North Miami Beach and Milam’s Market in Sunny Isles Beach. The Kiwanis partnered with the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department at Milam’s since officers communicated to the club on the particular students that would benefit from the school supply giveaway.

Milton Fisher, chairman, spearheaded this Kiwanis program. He thought up the idea years ago when his children were in school and they brought home a big list of school supplies required by teachers. Ask any parent about the cost of clothing and school supplies and they will tell you, it can be a burden.

More than 100 backpacks and supplies where given away. Students received a brand new colorful backpack filled with every school supply from pens, rulers to notebooks. At schools, counselors ascertained which students met the financial eligibility for this program since these children came from low economic families who are trying to make ends meet.

“We are the first civic organization that has conducted this kind of event and set the trend for other groups that followed. Kiwanians donated the funds to buy the school supplies. County Commissioner Sally Heyman gave us a sizable donation too,” Ed Margolis, president, said.

“My mother was a single parent who raised three children. I know personally that single moms have it tough and this event does help. The Kiwanis sponsors Key Clubs which offer students opportunities in life, something they may not have at home. Key Clubs help with the backpack program. It is an ideal organization to develop friendships and leaderships skills,” Lana Nudel, Key Club administrator, said.

Fifth term Commissioner Sally Heyman knows that not all students are on an equal playing field and for this reason she supports the Kiwanis with their positive agenda. “All Miami-Dade schools offer a free meal program for anyone who is hungry. I love my Kiwanis and their idea to volunteer,” Heyman said.

The Kiwanis motto is “Serving the Children of the World.” Since 1957, this local chapter has an admired history of community service with no cost to the recipients. This Kiwanis chapter sponsors eleven area South Florida clubs in public and charter schools for students to join including: Circle-K for college students; Key Club for high school; Builders Club 6th through 8th grade; K-Kids 3rd to 5th grade. The purpose of the various school clubs is to interest young people to get involved with community awareness and improve their scholastic time.

The Kiwanis Club of Northeast Miami-Dade holds their bi-weekly dinner meetings the first and third Wednesday of every month at Tony Roma’s on Sunny Isles Beach. Guests are welcome.

For more information about becoming a member contact:

www.kiwanis-nmb-sib.org

Call: Ed Margolis, president, 305-785-6632