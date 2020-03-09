Krop Senior High “Lightning Silent Auction” April 2nd at Frankey’s Sports Bar

Mark your calendar for Thursday, April 2nd at Frankey’s Sports Bar in The Village at Gulfstream Park. On that evening, over 150 guests will be enjoying a cocktail party and silent auction—all for a great cause—the children of our community. The Dr. Michael M. Krop High School PTSA is the voice for all children, their families and teachers who positively impact the education and well-being of every child through advocacy, communication, fundraising, leadership and mental health awareness. With over 2,500 students and 170 teachers/administrators, the PTSA proudly supports them by raising funds for teacher grants, scholarships for college-bound seniors, technology upgrades, physical plant improvements and mental health awareness programming.

Silent auction items are gratefully accepted, as are tax-deductible donations. For more information, contact Mindi Ratner, Auction Chairperson at 305.527.8313 or mindi@mindiratner.com; Jodi Medow, PTSA President at 954.559.9460 or Flavia Hayoun, PTSA Vice President at 786.285.3315.