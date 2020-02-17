Lighthouse Self-Storage comes to Cooper City – The Need for Climate-Controlled Units in Florida

Lighthouse Self-Storage is pleased to announce the opening of its new South Florida storage facility in Broward County, which offers affordable rates on climate-controlled units. As we are aware, Florida is one of the most desired states to live in, especially for the wonderful sunny days it offers. After all, it isn’t called The Sunshine State for no reason! Residents of Florida have the privilege of enjoying the sunny weather at the beach year-round. However, they are also aware of the alarming hurricane season that begins in June and ends in November, which can be very disastrous especially for Southern Florida residents as that is where hurricanes are the strongest.

For those of you in the area that are renting a self-storage unit, or planning to rent one, is it a climate-controlled unit? In this post, we will inform you of the benefits of renting a climate-controlled unit, as well as the lovely features that our Cooper City Lighthouse Self- Storage facility offers.

Why You Need Climate-Controlled Units

As we mentioned, you definitely want an indoor climate-controlled storage unit if you live in South Florida due to the hurricanes, but did you know that certain items are very risky to store in outdoor units where temperatures can get very high? Another reason to rent a climate-controlled unit is if you plan on storing the following items in self-storage:

Photos or important documents

Anything made of wood (especially wood furniture)

Electronics

Musical instruments

All of these items can get destroyed due to extreme heat. Also be sure to check out this post on how to prepare for hurricane season.

Storage Unit Sizes

At Lighthouse Self-Storage, we have many different storage unit size options to fit your needs. Our 5×5 units, which are our smallest option, are $45/mo. if you rent online, and $48/mo. if you want to reserve it. We have a move-in promo going on for 50% off of two full months for these units so don’t miss out! Our largest units are 10×30 which are $362/mo. to rent online and $382/mo. to reserve, and we have a $1 rent special for the second month for that option. That is only a few of our many deals on our units!

Additional Features at Our Facility

In addition to the climate control option and the generous deals, our facility has more features to offer which will make your business with us very easy! Here are some of the additional features we have for you.

Elevator: Since we have three floors, you will definitely be using this for easy transportation.

Surveillance: You can have a peace of mind knowing that your unit is safe to use.

Merchandise Wall and Boxes: In case you need any, we got you covered with plenty of supplies and boxes which you can purchase at our facility. This includes mattress bags, locks, bubble wrap etc.

We hope you find our service helpful and would love to provide you with the highest-quality units in South Florida! Come pay us a visit before the hurricane season starts, and you can take a look at all we have to offer.

Cooper City Location: 11060 Griffin Rd Cooper City, FL 33328.

Our office hours are 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM Mon-Sat, and 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Sundays.

(954) 516-2200 | coopercity@lighthousestorage.com

We also have facilities in Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Homestead!