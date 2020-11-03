Maia Mediavilla Named Business Development Manager for Vi at Aventura

Maia Mediavilla has been named Business Development Manager for Vi at Aventura. A multicultural marketing expert with more than 20 years of experience, Mediavilla is responsible for identifying, developing, and nurturing business and community relationships throughout South Florida that result in brand awareness and lead generation.

Prior to joining Vi, Mediavilla was a Regional Director of Marketing for Atlantic Broadband, responsible for introducing new products to the market, managing communication strategy as the company expanded service territory, and growing the residential sales team. While there she managed the company’s expansion of Spanish and other foreign-language programming and extended their outreach to the LGBT community. She previously held marketing and PR roles at Charter Communications and Gold Coast Cablevision. Mediavilla is an active community leader and sits on the Board of Directors for the Aventura Marketing Council and is the incoming Co-Chair of the Health and Wellness Council and a Board of Governors’ appointee for the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce. She was the recipient of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce 2020 Women in Business Award.

“Maia brings a wealth of marketing and community relations expertise to Vi at Aventura,” Executive Director Renee Garvin noted. “Her commitment to sharing our resident-centered philosophy through her unique lens will offer great value to our team.”

Mediavilla earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications at Hofstra University in New York.

Mediavilla resides in North Miami Beach, Florida.

About Vi at Aventura

Vi at Aventura – Where Senior Living meets Aventura Living. A place where residents enjoy an uncompromising lifestyle in an extraordinary setting, they love calling home. A Life Plan Community, also known as a Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC), Vi at Aventura combines vibrant independent living with a full continuum of care, including assisted living, memory support, and skilled nursing should the need arise.

For more than 25 years, Vi has been dedicated to providing quality environments, services, and care to enrich the lives of older adults. Vi at Aventura is located at 19333 West Country Club Drive. To learn more about the Vi at Aventura lifestyle, visit https://miami.viliving.com, call 305-912-0613, or email Aventura@viliving.com