Phone: 305-932-1300; TTY: 1-800-955-8771

Apartments for the Elderly

Sponsored by Catholic Housing Management

A Ministry of the Archdiocese of Miami

Marian Towers is pleased to announce we are still accepting pre-applications for the Non-Section 8/Tax Credit program until we reach the required amount of 100 pre-applications for 0-bedroom and 100 pre-applications for 1-bedroom units.

Eligibility requirements include:

1. 62 years of age or older.

3. Non-Section 8 /Tax Credit:

Rent: 0-bedroom $826/monthly and 1-bedroom $885/monthly.

Maximum Income required: $35,580 annually for one person and $40,680 for two people.

Minimum Income required: 0-bedroom: $24,780 / 1-bedroom $26,550 per household annually.

Pre-applications are currently being accepted on site Monday- Friday 9:00am- 4:00pm or via mail at the address listed below:

Marian Towers, Ltd.

17505 North Bay Road

Sunny Isles, Florida 33160

We have the right to close the waiting list when the required amount of pre-applications are received. Position on the waiting list will be determined by date and time of application.

Reasonable accommodations will be made upon request.

*The waiting list for the Section 8 program is closed at this time*

You may also request the pre-application by phone or download it from our website: catholichealthservices.org;

Select Low Income Elderly Housing and Search for the name of the property.

**THIS PROPERTY IS A NON-SMOKING HOUSING FACILITY**

THIS IS AN EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY