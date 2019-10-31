CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE
Phone: 305-932-1300; TTY: 1-800-955-8771
Apartments for the Elderly
Sponsored by Catholic Housing Management
A Ministry of the Archdiocese of Miami
Marian Towers is pleased to announce we are still accepting pre-applications for the Non-Section 8/Tax Credit program until we reach the required amount of 100 pre-applications for 0-bedroom and 100 pre-applications for 1-bedroom units.
Eligibility requirements include:
1. 62 years of age or older.
3. Non-Section 8 /Tax Credit:
Rent: 0-bedroom $826/monthly and 1-bedroom $885/monthly.
Maximum Income required: $35,580 annually for one person and $40,680 for two people.
Minimum Income required: 0-bedroom: $24,780 / 1-bedroom $26,550 per household annually.
Pre-applications are currently being accepted on site Monday- Friday 9:00am- 4:00pm or via mail at the address listed below:
Marian Towers, Ltd.
17505 North Bay Road
Sunny Isles, Florida 33160
We have the right to close the waiting list when the required amount of pre-applications are received. Position on the waiting list will be determined by date and time of application.
Reasonable accommodations will be made upon request.
*The waiting list for the Section 8 program is closed at this time*
You may also request the pre-application by phone or download it from our website: catholichealthservices.org;
Select Low Income Elderly Housing and Search for the name of the property.
**THIS PROPERTY IS A NON-SMOKING HOUSING FACILITY**
THIS IS AN EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY