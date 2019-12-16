Meet Barbara Blumenfeld: Vi at Aventura’s ViP

When she was a young girl, Barbara Blumenfeld received some sage wisdom from her grandmother: “You were not put on this earth to serve only yourself.” Those words would inspire the course of Blumenfeld’s life.

Spending most of her adult life in Milwaukee, WI, Blumenfeld was an educator, raised three children and volunteered as much as possible. From the Milwaukee Art Museum to her local synagogue and the Jewish National Fund, Blumenfeld found great pride, satisfaction and purpose in giving her time and expertise to worthwhile organizations.

Now 86, Blumenfeld finds joy and mental stimulation in volunteering for Insight for the Blind where she records various periodicals that are then distributed by the National Library Service (NLS) at the Library of Congress. The NLS is a free braille and talking book library service for people with temporary or permanent low vision, blindness, or physical disability that prevents them from reading or holding the printed page.

“The most rewarding part to me is knowing that I am helping someone who may have lost sight, but not their desire for reading and learning,” said Blumenfeld.

In addition to volunteering, she is a proud member of Vi at Aventura’s cheer squad called the Viva Girls and says, “Cheerleaders exercise, memorize and socialize!”

Blumenfeld was also the winner of the “Most Like Bubbie’s” People’s Choice Award at Vi at Aventura’s 2018 Golden Latke Competition last December. She has lived at the senior living community for nearly 10 years.

“Meeting new people and participating in different activities provides balance and interest in my life,” said Blumenfeld. “Being active, learning new things and socializing are important aspects of senior living and I look forward to each new day at the Vi.”

