Miami-Dade County expands services offered at 26 Miami-Dade County Libraries to assist our community during this Pandemic Virus

Prevention and reduction of COVID-19, and protecting our South Florida community is paramount. As we continue preventive measures, we are mindful of the economic downturn that remains significant County-Wide.

In addition to Miami-Dade County providing daily meals to the elderly and infirmed; we are increasing the number of food banks and food distribution sites; increased capacity of health testing; and are working with South Florida farmers to disturb their fresh produce.

Utilizing the 26 County libraries, beginning April 17th, from 9am to 6pm daily, these libraries listed below will be drop off sites for unopened cat and dog food donations that will be distributed by Miami-Dade Animal Services Department and Community Based Organizations (CBOs) to assist residents facing economic challenges with feeding their pets.

In addition to collecting cat and dog food donations, these libraries will continue handling Reemployment Assistance Applications for drive by pick-up and drop off.

The following are the 26 participating library locations:

Please use 3-1-1 (305-468-5900) for information, guidance, on services available, and assistance for needs and concerns. Also information can be found on the County’s Coronavirus website at www.miamidade.gov/coronavirus.