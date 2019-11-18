Newly-renovated Residence Inn Marriott by Aventura Mall hosts SpeedBiz

The beautifully newly-redecorated Residence Inn next to the Aventura Mall couldn’t have been a more perfect site for the recent SpeedBiz meeting of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce and Prime Time Business Network. Almost 50 business professionals joined together for great one-on-one networking in addition to enjoying a superb breakfast.

“The Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce created SpeedBiz approximately 13 years ago to encourage business amongst members,” said SpeedBiz Chairman Michael Stern of Stern Bloom Media. “And we are proud to say that our SpeedBiz format is now being emulated throughout the State of Florida as one of the best ways to meet potential business contacts.”

For more information, aventuramarketingcouncil.com or ptbusinessnetwork.com