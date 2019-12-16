Nickelodeon Heads to Miami For slime City– an Immersive Slime Experience,  opening December 6 at Aventura Mall for a Limited Time Only

1 of 2

Following its success in Atlanta, Nickelodeon is giving kids and families in Miami the chance to see, feel and get doused in its iconic green goo at Slime City Miami, an immersive experience dedicated to all things slime. Opening on Friday, December 6 and running through January 20 at Aventura Mall, one of the top shopping destinations in the U.S., fans will have the opportunity to create and customize their own slime and receive Nickelodeon’s ultimate honor– getting slimed!

The installation will take visitors on an experiential slime-filled adventure throughout a unique 20,000 square-foot space that features an array of sharable insta-worthy, slime-tastic moments for the whole family.

Tickets will be available on www.NickSlimeCity.com, where visitors can also sign up for Slime City updates. From November 14 to December 5 only, tickets can be purchased at a reduced rate.

“Our iconic slime is the ultimate expression of free-spirited mess and the physical embodiment of the fun and irreverent spirit of Nickelodeon,” said Sharon Cohen, Executive Vice President, The Nick Experience. “We are thrilled at the success of Slime City Atlanta and excited to bring the interactive experience and our signature slime to a vibrant new market this holiday season.”

Kids and families will discover a world of slime reimagined at Nickelodeon’s Slime City experience, which features eight unique, themed spaces designed to let visitors interact with slime in various ways including:

Slime HQ – Kids and families have the opportunity to spin wheels, turn levers and touch gooey slime.

Great Wall of Slime – Visitors are invited to make their mark and leave an impression on the giant pin wall to create awesome slime shapes and silhouettes.

Slime Bubble-Torium – In this slime bubble-filled world, guests can play with giant “bubbles.”

Slime Central – It’s slime time, where visitors receive Nickelodeon’s ultimate honor of being slimed.

Slime Lab – Enter the slime workshop for an additional DIY experience, where guests can create and customize their very own slime as a special takeaway.

Slime City at Aventura Mall will be located across from Zara on the lower and upper levels. For more information, visit www.NickSlimeCity.com.