Nicole Martinez new MOAD MDC marketing, membership manager

Museum of Art and Design at Miami Dade College, a contemporary art museum located in Downtown Miami housed inside the historic Freedom Tower, has announced Nicole Martinez is its new marketing and membership manager.

Martinez said she is excited to put MOAD MDC’s dynamic new programming in the spotlight. As a veteran arts and culture journalist and communications consultant, she has worked with leading local artists, cultural institutions, and art companies on developing and implementing integrated marketing and communications campaigns.

Her work has supported some of Miami’s most visible organizations, including Fountainhead Residency, Bakehouse Art Complex, Perez Art Museum Miami and several art industry advisors and professionals. Her writing has appeared in a variety of publications including ARTnews, Cultured, The Art Newspaper, Hyperallergic, and Wallpaper*.

In 2019, she was recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists Florida for excellence in arts reporting. She also was awarded a Special Jury Mention by Oolite Arts for her short documentary film, La Peña.

In her new role at MOAD MDC, Martinez will manage the museum’s marketing and membership platforms with a specific focus on expanding the institution’s local and international footprint.